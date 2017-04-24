TxDOT to widen nearly 3 miles of U.S. 259 near DeKalb

A section of U.S. Highway 259 near DeKalb will be widened and resurfaced in the coming year under plans approved in April by the Texas Department of Transportation, a TxDOT spokesman said. "We will be widening a 2.9-mile section of U.S. 259 from U.S. 82 near DeKalb to 0.3 mile south of Farm to Market Road 44 South," said Kenny Icenhower, area engineer for TxDOT in Texarkana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.