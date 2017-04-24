TxDOT to widen nearly 3 miles of U.S. 259 near DeKalb
A section of U.S. Highway 259 near DeKalb will be widened and resurfaced in the coming year under plans approved in April by the Texas Department of Transportation, a TxDOT spokesman said. "We will be widening a 2.9-mile section of U.S. 259 from U.S. 82 near DeKalb to 0.3 mile south of Farm to Market Road 44 South," said Kenny Icenhower, area engineer for TxDOT in Texarkana.
