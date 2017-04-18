TxDOT to hold open house about McKnight Road widening project

Texas Department of Transportation is holding a preconstruction open house meeting to let residents know what to expect during the upcoming construction work to widen McKnight Road/Farm to Market Road 1297. TxDOT recently let a contract for the work and will hold the open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday in the cafeteria at Pleasant Grove High School, 5406 McKnight Road, Texarkana, Texas.

