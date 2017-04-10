TISD board to consider budget
The Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees will consider the first reading of the 2017-18 budget during their regular meeting Tuesday. It will be held at 6 p.m. in the TISD District Services Building, located at 1600 Waterall St., Texarkana, Texas.
