Thousands without power on Texas side

About 5,300 SWEPCO customers were without power in Texarkana, Texas, in the last hour, and some traffic lights and businesses were affected, according to Gazette staff members and Facebook posts. Flour Child Fine Foods posted on Facebook that they plan to open at 2 p.m. if power is restored.

