Thousands without power on Texas side
About 5,300 SWEPCO customers were without power in Texarkana, Texas, in the last hour, and some traffic lights and businesses were affected, according to Gazette staff members and Facebook posts. Flour Child Fine Foods posted on Facebook that they plan to open at 2 p.m. if power is restored.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who would be your choice for county judge (Nov '13)
|17 hr
|Petunia Buttercup
|14
|A&M history professor to present talk on issue ...
|20 hr
|MeSo
|2
|Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10)
|Apr 15
|Meme
|6
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Dann
|55
|Crack house on Trinity street
|Apr 13
|TCCpsycprof
|1
|Swingers
|Apr 12
|Wannabelineman
|9
|PG School Board
|Apr 12
|Willie Granville
|6
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC