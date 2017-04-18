Texas-side council to consider burnin...

Texas-side council to consider burning ordinance

6 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Texarkana, Texas, City Council will consider changing language in the city ordinance on outdoor burning when it meets Monday in its regular meeting at council chambers. It's a result of one man being denied a permit because by the current language of the ordinance, his plans for his property do not count as "land development."

