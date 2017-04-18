Texas-side council to consider burning ordinance
The Texarkana, Texas, City Council will consider changing language in the city ordinance on outdoor burning when it meets Monday in its regular meeting at council chambers. It's a result of one man being denied a permit because by the current language of the ordinance, his plans for his property do not count as "land development."
