Texarkana, TX police investigate armed robbery
The Texarkana, TX police department is looking for the person responsible for the armed robbery of pizza restaurant Saturday night. It happened just after 9 p.m. at the Papa John's Pizza in the 4000 block of North Stateline Avenue.
