Texarkana, surrounding areas under se...

Texarkana, surrounding areas under severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue developing across Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Southwest Arkansas over the next couple of hours, according to the National Weather Service Shreveport. This activity will have the potential to produce large hail, damaging thunderstorm wind gusts, and brief heavy downpours through the evening hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Flint & Soyars law firm (Feb '15) 4 hr Jus sayin 3
Swingers 9 hr Wannabelineman 7
Review: Gold's Gym Express (Jan '13) Sun Tccreject 47
cheap dentist in texarkana? Sat leeroy jenkins 1
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Apr 8 Dann 54
Amber Collins or her man. Apr 8 Amanda 2
PG School Board Apr 6 Willie Granville 5
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bowie County was issued at April 10 at 8:46PM CDT

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,199,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC