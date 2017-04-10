Texarkana, surrounding areas under severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue developing across Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma and Southwest Arkansas over the next couple of hours, according to the National Weather Service Shreveport. This activity will have the potential to produce large hail, damaging thunderstorm wind gusts, and brief heavy downpours through the evening hours.
