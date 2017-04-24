Texarkana man accused of possessing child pornography
Bowie County, Texas, sheriff's deputies have arrested a man suspected of storing thousands of pornographic images of children on his electronic devices. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the sheriff's office about someone in Bowie County transmitting child porn.
