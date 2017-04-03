Texarkana girl to be featured as a mo...

Texarkana girl to be featured as a model at cancer gala in Dallas

Wednesday

Six-year-old Corie Lavender of Texarkana will be a featured model and artist at The Children's Cancer Fund 29th Annual Gala on April 21 in Dallas. Corie, a kindergartner at Liberty-Eylau Primary School, was diagnosed with Stage I neurofibromitosis at the age of 4. She has a kitten named Elsa, a dog named Bruno and three sisters.

Texarkana, TX

