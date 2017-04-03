Texarkana girl to be featured as a model at cancer gala in Dallas
Six-year-old Corie Lavender of Texarkana will be a featured model and artist at The Children's Cancer Fund 29th Annual Gala on April 21 in Dallas. Corie, a kindergartner at Liberty-Eylau Primary School, was diagnosed with Stage I neurofibromitosis at the age of 4. She has a kitten named Elsa, a dog named Bruno and three sisters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|14 hr
|Dann
|53
|PG School Board
|Thu
|Willie Granville
|5
|Debbie Money
|Thu
|Todd Omalley
|11
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Wed
|Tiffany
|1
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Apr 5
|Rob
|36
|JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers
|Apr 5
|cindyrene73
|5
|Is Steve Harvey a crook ?
|Apr 5
|Fatty McButterpants
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC