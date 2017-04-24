Testimony slated to begin today for man accused of sexual misconduct with girls
Opening statements and testimony are expected to begin this morning in the trial of a Bowie County man accused of sexual misconduct with several young girls. A jury of eight women and four men was chosen Tuesday in proceedings before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston to decide the fate of Randall Lee Wright.
