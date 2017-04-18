Teen alleges coach made sexual advances
A New Boston, Texas, Independent School District coach arrested on a charge of sexual misconduct earlier this month allegedly made unwanted advances toward a 15-year-old male student in the athletic field house. Zachary Moody, 40, was taken into custody April 11, the day after he allegedly cornered the boy as he was walking down a hallway in the field house, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account.
Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
