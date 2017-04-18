Teen alleges coach made sexual advances

Teen alleges coach made sexual advances

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A New Boston, Texas, Independent School District coach arrested on a charge of sexual misconduct earlier this month allegedly made unwanted advances toward a 15-year-old male student in the athletic field house. Zachary Moody, 40, was taken into custody April 11, the day after he allegedly cornered the boy as he was walking down a hallway in the field house, according to a probable cause affidavit used to create the following account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ape in HEALS 1 hr Willie Granville 42
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 9 hr Friend 62
JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers 19 hr Tccreject 7
Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10) 22 hr L1 lover 7
Swingers Apr 20 LocalStdboy 12
Amber Collins or her man. Apr 20 Sad-but-true 4
Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross) Apr 20 Sad-but-true 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bowie County was issued at April 22 at 11:04AM CDT

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,498,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC