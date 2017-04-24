TC set to receive donations for grants, scholarships
JCM Industries will present a check for $10,000 today to create the James C. Morriss Welding Scholarship. The presentation will be held at 2 p.m. in the Conference Room at JCM Industries, 200 Old Boston Road, Nash, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ape in HEALS
|5 hr
|Willie Granville
|45
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|15 hr
|I knew her
|2
|Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10)
|Wed
|John Smith
|8
|JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers
|Apr 24
|Sad-but-true
|8
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Apr 24
|Video
|64
|Swingers
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|12
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Apr 20
|Sad-but-true
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC