SWEPCO to invest $23 million in Texarkana to rebuild 11 miles of transmission line
Southwestern Electric Power Company plans to invest $23 million to rebuild approximately 11 miles of existing transmission line in the Texarkana area, according to officials. The project will ensure continued reliability to area customers and will provide vital support for local economic development, according to a press release from Scott McCloud, a SWEPCO spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ape in HEALS
|13 hr
|Willie Granville
|45
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|23 hr
|I knew her
|2
|Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10)
|Wed
|John Smith
|8
|JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers
|Apr 24
|Sad-but-true
|8
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Apr 24
|Video
|64
|Swingers
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|12
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Apr 20
|Sad-but-true
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC