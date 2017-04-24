SWEPCO to invest $23 million in Texar...

SWEPCO to invest $23 million in Texarkana to rebuild 11 miles of transmission line

Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Southwestern Electric Power Company plans to invest $23 million to rebuild approximately 11 miles of existing transmission line in the Texarkana area, according to officials. The project will ensure continued reliability to area customers and will provide vital support for local economic development, according to a press release from Scott McCloud, a SWEPCO spokesman.

Texarkana, TX

Comments made yesterday: 24,652 • Total comments across all topics: 280,613,507

