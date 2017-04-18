Suspect who allegedly shot 14 year old last week turns himself in

Texarkana, Texas, police arrested Devonta Henderson, 25, of Texarkana, Texas, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he turned himself in to police over the weekend, said Shawn Vaughn, spokesman for the TTPD. Henderson called 911 on Saturday afternoon to say that he was at Town North Apartments in the 4600 block of Elizabeth Street and wanted to turn himself in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.