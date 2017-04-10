Suspect to face trial in abduction, s...

Suspect to face trial in abduction, sex assault case

A former soldier who blamed his identical twin when he was accused of sexually assaulting young girls in Colorado is scheduled for trial in Bowie County next month. Aaron Gregory Lucas, 35, is serving 20 years to life in a Colorado prison for assaults on a number of young girls, some of whom he approached while wearing his Army uniform, according to multiple news reports.

