Suspect to face trial in abduction, sex assault case
A former soldier who blamed his identical twin when he was accused of sexually assaulting young girls in Colorado is scheduled for trial in Bowie County next month. Aaron Gregory Lucas, 35, is serving 20 years to life in a Colorado prison for assaults on a number of young girls, some of whom he approached while wearing his Army uniform, according to multiple news reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|13 hr
|Who are they
|37
|Haley haywood
|13 hr
|I know her
|4
|missy haywood
|13 hr
|I know her
|2
|Amber Collins or her man.
|13 hr
|They Died
|3
|Swingers
|13 hr
|I am answering
|8
|Flint & Soyars law firm (Feb '15)
|13 hr
|I am answering
|4
|Review: Gold's Gym Express (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Tccreject
|47
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC