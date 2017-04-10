SRBA bill a step from House floor
The Texas Legislature's House Committee on Natural Resources voted Wednesday to refer HB 2180 as substituted to the Local and Consent Calendar, the next step to the bill being heard on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives. HB 2180 contains recommendations brought forth by the Texas Sunset Commission to implement major changes in the Sulphur River Basin Authority, created in 1985 to conserve and develop the natural resources within the basin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|Meme
|6
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Fri
|lucifuge1973
|39
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Fri
|Dann
|55
|Crack house on Trinity street
|Apr 13
|TCCpsycprof
|1
|Swingers
|Apr 12
|Wannabelineman
|9
|PG School Board
|Apr 12
|Willie Granville
|6
|has anyone got mesed over by richard ward at wa... (Feb '12)
|Apr 11
|Big D
|9
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC