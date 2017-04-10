SRBA bill a step from House floor

The Texas Legislature's House Committee on Natural Resources voted Wednesday to refer HB 2180 as substituted to the Local and Consent Calendar, the next step to the bill being heard on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives. HB 2180 contains recommendations brought forth by the Texas Sunset Commission to implement major changes in the Sulphur River Basin Authority, created in 1985 to conserve and develop the natural resources within the basin.

