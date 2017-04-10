Signing Off
Roberto Nino with Texas Traffic Control hangs new street signs Wednesday at the intersection of College Drive and Texas Boulevard in Texarkana. The crew is working with Texas Department of Transportation to replace the signs between 24th Street and State Line Avenue.
