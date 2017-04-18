Sentencing is expected today in shoot...

Sentencing is expected today in shooting case

A Simms, Texas, man who shot a man and then drove him to a Texarkana hospital is expected to learn his punishment today. Barry Kendall Green, 35, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with serious bodily injury involving the use of a deadly weapon earlier this month at a hearing before 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart but asked that a jury assess his punishment.

