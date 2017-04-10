Senators visit depot and pledge support

Senators visit depot and pledge support

David Helmick tells U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, center, and U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., about the training he and other Red River Army Depot employees are receiving at the Texarkana College West campus. The two senators toured the facility while in the Texarkana area to meet with local officials to see firsthand how RRAD and TexAmericas Center drive economic development in the region.

