Scott Haggard, Merle Haggard's son, to play in Texarkana next month
Scott Haggard, son of the legendary Merle Haggard, will be in concert at BrightStar Theaters at 7 p.m. Saturday evening, May 15. Reserve seating tickets are $22.50 to $28.50. Tickets are available online at brightstartheaters.com or at the door.
