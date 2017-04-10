Scott Haggard, Merle Haggard's son, t...

Scott Haggard, Merle Haggard's son, to play in Texarkana next month

Scott Haggard, son of the legendary Merle Haggard, will be in concert at BrightStar Theaters at 7 p.m. Saturday evening, May 15. Reserve seating tickets are $22.50 to $28.50. Tickets are available online at brightstartheaters.com or at the door.

