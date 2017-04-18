rue21 to shutter three East Texas sto...

rue21 to shutter three East Texas stores amid nationwide closures

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business. The company has announced plans to shutter nearly 400 stores, including three locations in East Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll who would be your choice for county judge (Nov '13) 4 hr Petunia Buttercup 14
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair 6 hr Txsgk53 43
News A&M history professor to present talk on issue ... 8 hr MeSo 2
Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10) Apr 15 Meme 6
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Apr 14 Dann 55
Crack house on Trinity street Apr 13 TCCpsycprof 1
Swingers Apr 12 Wannabelineman 9
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bowie County was issued at April 18 at 7:34PM CDT

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,281 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC