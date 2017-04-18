rue21 to shutter three East Texas stores amid nationwide closures
Teen clothing retailer rue21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business. The company has announced plans to shutter nearly 400 stores, including three locations in East Texas.
