Queen City man arrested in vehicular ...

Queen City man arrested in vehicular death of Texas woman

There are 1 comment on the Texarkana Gazette story from Yesterday, titled Queen City man arrested in vehicular death of Texas woman. In it, Texarkana Gazette reports that:

A Queen City, Texas, man has been arrested in the death of a Jacksonville, Texas, woman in a vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 59. The accident happened at 10:38 p.m. April 12 about 5 miles southwest of Texarkana, Texas, on U.S. 59. Pate was driving a Ford Fusion southwest on U.S. 59 in the left lane when he allegedly collided with a Toyota Avalon in the right lane. After being struck on the driver side, the Avalon spun into the center median, where it rolled twice, ejecting the passenger.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Laredo

Laredo, TX

#1 11 hrs ago
DUI's who cause bodily injury should be executed on the spot.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Fri Video 66
Ape in HEALS Apr 27 Willie Granville 45
Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross) Apr 27 I knew her 2
Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10) Apr 26 John Smith 8
JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers Apr 24 Sad-but-true 8
Swingers Apr 20 LocalStdboy 12
Amber Collins or her man. Apr 20 Sad-but-true 4
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,668,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC