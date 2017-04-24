Queen City man arrested in vehicular death of Texas woman
There are 1 comment on the Texarkana Gazette story from Yesterday, titled Queen City man arrested in vehicular death of Texas woman. In it, Texarkana Gazette reports that:
A Queen City, Texas, man has been arrested in the death of a Jacksonville, Texas, woman in a vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 59. The accident happened at 10:38 p.m. April 12 about 5 miles southwest of Texarkana, Texas, on U.S. 59. Pate was driving a Ford Fusion southwest on U.S. 59 in the left lane when he allegedly collided with a Toyota Avalon in the right lane. After being struck on the driver side, the Avalon spun into the center median, where it rolled twice, ejecting the passenger.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
|
#1 11 hrs ago
DUI's who cause bodily injury should be executed on the spot.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Fri
|Video
|66
|Ape in HEALS
|Apr 27
|Willie Granville
|45
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|Apr 27
|I knew her
|2
|Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10)
|Apr 26
|John Smith
|8
|JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers
|Apr 24
|Sad-but-true
|8
|Swingers
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|12
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Apr 20
|Sad-but-true
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC