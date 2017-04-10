Police officer appreciation lunch set for Wednesday
The lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1802 W. Seventh St. in Texarkana, Texas. Big Jake's Bar-B-Que will provide the meal.
