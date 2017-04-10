Police officer appreciation lunch set...

Police officer appreciation lunch set for Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1802 W. Seventh St. in Texarkana, Texas. Big Jake's Bar-B-Que will provide the meal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair 19 hr Dann 41
News A&M history professor to present talk on issue ... Sun Well Well 2
Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10) Sat Meme 6
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Fri Dann 55
Crack house on Trinity street Apr 13 TCCpsycprof 1
Swingers Apr 12 Wannabelineman 9
PG School Board Apr 12 Willie Granville 6
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bowie County was issued at April 16 at 7:25PM CDT

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC