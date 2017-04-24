Police investigate armed robbery at Wells Fargo on New Boston Road
Texarkana, Texas, police investigate the scene of a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo branch at 1718 New Boston Road on Wednesday morning. One armed assailant left the bank on a bicycle and then got into an SUV a couple blocks away, according to officials.
