Opry space reopens as BrightStar Thea...

Opry space reopens as BrightStar Theaters

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Charlie Evans, left, and Jimmy Calicott, co-owners of the new BrightStar Theaters, pose for a portrait on the newly renovated stage of the former Oaklawn Opry. The pair plan to bring a varied lineup of acts to Texarkana, from country music to comedy acts and films.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 16 hr Dann 53
PG School Board Thu Willie Granville 5
Debbie Money Thu Todd Omalley 11
Amber Collins or her man. Wed Tiffany 1
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair Apr 5 Rob 36
JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers Apr 5 cindyrene73 5
Is Steve Harvey a crook ? Apr 5 Fatty McButterpants 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,752 • Total comments across all topics: 280,131,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC