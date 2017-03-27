One book at a time: Westlawn Elementa...

One book at a time: Westlawn Elementary educators will use $5.2M...

Westlawn Elementary students raise their hands Friday after Texarkana, Texas, Independent School District Superintendent Paul Norton asks who is excited about the $5.2 million in grant money to improve the school's literacy program. A Texas-side elementary has been awarded a $5.2 million grant to promote literacy for students, staff, parents and the community at large.

