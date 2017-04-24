One arrested on prostitution charges at OMG Massage
Texarkana, Texas, Police served warrants about 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at OMG Massage. Ruiyun Li, 46, was arrested on two counts of prostitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10)
|45 min
|John Smith
|8
|JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers
|Mon
|Sad-but-true
|8
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Mon
|Video
|64
|Ape in HEALS
|Apr 23
|Willie Granville
|42
|Swingers
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|12
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Apr 20
|Sad-but-true
|4
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|Apr 20
|Sad-but-true
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC