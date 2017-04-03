On the Record

Gary G. Peacock applies to probate will and for issuance of letters testamentary of the estate of Nancy Jean Peacock; Capital One applies for letter of dependent administration of the estate of Robin H. Dansby; Tammy Marie Kundes applies to probate will and for issuance of letters testamentary of the estate of Wayne Randolph Forrest; Aubrey Lee Cummings applies to probate will as muniment of title of the estate of Virginia A. Cummings.

