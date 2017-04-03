On the Record
Gary G. Peacock applies to probate will and for issuance of letters testamentary of the estate of Nancy Jean Peacock; Capital One applies for letter of dependent administration of the estate of Robin H. Dansby; Tammy Marie Kundes applies to probate will and for issuance of letters testamentary of the estate of Wayne Randolph Forrest; Aubrey Lee Cummings applies to probate will as muniment of title of the estate of Virginia A. Cummings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swingers
|3 hr
|Wannabelineman
|7
|Review: Gold's Gym Express (Jan '13)
|22 hr
|Tccreject
|47
|cheap dentist in texarkana?
|Sat
|leeroy jenkins
|1
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Sat
|Dann
|54
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Sat
|Amanda
|2
|PG School Board
|Apr 6
|Willie Granville
|5
|Debbie Money
|Apr 6
|Todd Omalley
|11
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC