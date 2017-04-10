On The Record

On The Record

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Freddye Alford vs. Elizabeth Timmons, default; Roger Pencek et al vs. Kenny Shaddix, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle; Larry Thompson vs. Bridgette Timmons, other civil matters; City of Texarkana, Texas vs. Steve A. Raffaelli, other civil matters; Bank of America vs. Shack Rochelle, default.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair 13 hr Dann 41
News A&M history professor to present talk on issue ... 22 hr Well Well 2
Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10) Sat Meme 6
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Fri Dann 55
Crack house on Trinity street Apr 13 TCCpsycprof 1
Swingers Apr 12 Wannabelineman 9
PG School Board Apr 12 Willie Granville 6
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bowie County was issued at April 16 at 7:25PM CDT

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,355,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC