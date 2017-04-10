On The Record
Freddye Alford vs. Elizabeth Timmons, default; Roger Pencek et al vs. Kenny Shaddix, damages due to negligence with a motor vehicle; Larry Thompson vs. Bridgette Timmons, other civil matters; City of Texarkana, Texas vs. Steve A. Raffaelli, other civil matters; Bank of America vs. Shack Rochelle, default.
