Officials open extension of Pavilion Parkway North
Texarkana, Texas, Mayor Bob Bruggeman gestures at land that is ready for retail development during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the Pavilion Parkway North extension. Traffic is flowing on the new Pavilion Parkway North extension after the barricades blocking the road were officially moved Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|1 hr
|Dann
|41
|A&M history professor to present talk on issue ...
|10 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Meme
|6
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Fri
|Dann
|55
|Crack house on Trinity street
|Apr 13
|TCCpsycprof
|1
|Swingers
|Apr 12
|Wannabelineman
|9
|PG School Board
|Apr 12
|Willie Granville
|6
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC