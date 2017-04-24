New fire stations are in the works
Jason Applegate, a Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department driver and engineer, checks the oil Saturday at Station Four on Summerhill Road. Planning is under way for crews at three of Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department's five stations to move into newly built, strategically placed buildings next year.
