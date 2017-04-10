Murder, abuse trials to take place 2018

Murder, abuse trials to take place 2018

A Bowie County man accused of murder and child sexual abuse in unrelated cases is not expected to face a jury until next year. Randall "Roo" Lloyd Foster, 36, appeared Tuesday afternoon with First Assistant Public Defender Will Williams for a pretrial hearing before 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart.

