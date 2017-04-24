McKnight Road project would help relieve traffic congestion

Texas Department of Transportation District Bridge Engineer Glenn Yowell, left, discusses the details of the upcoming McKnight Road expansion project with local resident Delton Gwinn, right, during a public meeting with TxDOT Monday at Pleasant Grove High School. The Texas Department of Transportation revealed plans to expand the width of the length of McKnight Road starting a third of a mile east of Pleasant Grove Road to Richmond Road , for a total distance of just under one mile.

