McKnight Road project would help reli...

McKnight Road project would help relieve traffic congestion

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Texas Department of Transportation District Bridge Engineer Glenn Yowell, left, discusses the details of the upcoming McKnight Road expansion project with local resident Delton Gwinn, right, during a public meeting with TxDOT Monday at Pleasant Grove High School. The Texas Department of Transportation revealed plans to expand the width of the length of McKnight Road starting a third of a mile east of Pleasant Grove Road to Richmond Road , for a total distance of just under one mile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers Mon Sad-but-true 8
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Mon Video 64
Ape in HEALS Apr 23 Willie Granville 42
Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10) Apr 22 L1 lover 7
Swingers Apr 20 LocalStdboy 12
Amber Collins or her man. Apr 20 Sad-but-true 4
Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross) Apr 20 Sad-but-true 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 280,568,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC