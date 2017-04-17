Man gets 8 years in child porn case
A Texarkana man nabbed in a nationwide FBI investigation into child pornography dubbed Operation Pacifier was sentenced to just over eight years in federal prison Thursday. Gary Thomas Bruce, 52, appeared for sentencing with Texarkana lawyer Jeff Harrelson before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III.
