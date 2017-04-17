Man gets 8 years in child porn case

Man gets 8 years in child porn case

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A Texarkana man nabbed in a nationwide FBI investigation into child pornography dubbed Operation Pacifier was sentenced to just over eight years in federal prison Thursday. Gary Thomas Bruce, 52, appeared for sentencing with Texarkana lawyer Jeff Harrelson before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair Sun Dann 41
News A&M history professor to present talk on issue ... Sun tomin cali 1
Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10) Apr 15 Meme 6
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Apr 14 Dann 55
Crack house on Trinity street Apr 13 TCCpsycprof 1
Swingers Apr 12 Wannabelineman 9
PG School Board Apr 12 Willie Granville 6
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bowie County was issued at April 17 at 8:02PM CDT

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC