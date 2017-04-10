Lecture to focus on school discipline and race
Dr. Sara Lawrence, assistant professor of educational psychology and director of the Quality Enhancement Plan at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, will give a talk on "Race and School Discipline" at noon Thursday on campus. "And now, as schools work to move away from the punitive policies of zero tolerance to more restorative justice practices, the culture of zero tolerance continues to threaten the realization of more equitable practices.
