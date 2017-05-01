L-EISD's newest buildings will have tornado shelters
The three buildings under construction in Liberty-Eylau Independent School District will not only be the newest school facilities in the Texarkana area, but they also could be the safest. Each will feature safety shelters equipped with special water, electrical, plumbing and ventilation systems as required by the 2015 International Building Code, adopted by the city of Texarkana, Texas, in December 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont black people tip!
|2 hr
|Tcchoodrat
|4
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|10 hr
|Larry
|67
|Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross)
|Apr 30
|Sad-but-true
|3
|Ape in HEALS
|Apr 27
|Willie Granville
|45
|Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10)
|Apr 26
|John Smith
|8
|JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers
|Apr 24
|Sad-but-true
|8
|Swingers
|Apr 20
|LocalStdboy
|12
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC