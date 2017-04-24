Komen Texarkana gives $187,500 to programs

Kim Keith, previous chairwoman for Race for a Cure, and others listen as the 2017 Komen Grant Recipients are announced Thursday at the Race for a Cure Survivor Luncheon at the Texarkana Convention Center. Susan G. Komen Texarkana awarded $187,500 in grants at its "Tickled Pink: A Celebration of Survivors" Thursday at the Texarkana Convention Center.

