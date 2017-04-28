In Memoriam: Jason Tremblay Playwrigh...

In Memoriam: Jason Tremblay Playwright to be remembered at the Paramount on Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Austin Chronicle

" Jason Tremblay - Our Theatre Hero." So read the Paramount Theatre marquee on April 3, and on Sunday, April 30, people will gather to explain just why this local man of the dramatic arts - playwright, director, producer, stage manager, educator - deserved that title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 9 hr Video 66
Ape in HEALS Thu Willie Granville 45
Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross) Thu I knew her 2
Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10) Apr 26 John Smith 8
JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers Apr 24 Sad-but-true 8
Swingers Apr 20 LocalStdboy 12
Amber Collins or her man. Apr 20 Sad-but-true 4
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bowie County was issued at April 28 at 9:59AM CDT

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,634,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC