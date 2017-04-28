In Memoriam: Jason Tremblay Playwright to be remembered at the Paramount on Sunday
" Jason Tremblay - Our Theatre Hero." So read the Paramount Theatre marquee on April 3, and on Sunday, April 30, people will gather to explain just why this local man of the dramatic arts - playwright, director, producer, stage manager, educator - deserved that title.
