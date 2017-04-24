Grand jury indicts bank robbery suspect
A man accused of shooting at Texarkana, Texas, police after robbing a local bank earlier this month has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Dixon Kelley III, 43, was arrested the morning of April 6 after a car chase through Texarkana, Texas, ended when his black Dodge Charger became stuck in the mud at the dead end of County Road 2301 in Bowie County near the Red River, according to earlier reports.
