Former Telford guard pleads not guilty in sex abuse case
A former Texas Department of Criminal Justice correctional officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to child sex abuse charges in a Texarkana courtroom. Michael Avis, 31, appeared before 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart for arraignment with Bowie County First Assistant Public Defender Will Williams in a first-floor courtroom of the Bi-State Justice Building.
