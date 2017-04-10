Feelings are mixed on possible SRBA shake-up: New bill grants governor power to keep board members
Stakeholders in the Sulphur River Basin are expressing disappointment in Texas Rep. Gary VanDeaver for not informing them of a substitute legislative bill that proposes not to sweep the board of directors for the Sulphur River Basin Authority. House Bill 2180, introduced by Rep. Dan Flynn, R-Canton, originally included a full sweep of the board, excluding the three Gov. Greg Abbott appointed in March 2016.
