Extension to hold seminar about Master, Junior Master Gardener programs
Texas A&M University-Texarkana Extended Education and Community Development will host a seminar on the Bowie County 4-H Grows and Master and Junior Master Gardener programs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday on campus. The program is free and open to the public.
