Expanded Opportunities: Texas may allow community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees

Texarkana College advertises itself as a "great place to start, or start over," highlighting the school's commitment to helping young students begin their higher education and older students return for greater skills and qualifications. Since 1927, TC has been a mainstay in local education, giving students the chance to complete two years of college at a reasonable cost before transferring elsewhere to finish the path to a bachelor's degree.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.