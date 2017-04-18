Engine Test

Engine Test

John Gunn uses a hand starter to test a propellor engine for a control-line airplane Tuesday at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas. Gunn has been flying control-line planes as a hobby since he was 15. "It's like ice skating in the sky," he said.

