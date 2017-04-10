Endowed scholarship in biology establ...

Endowed scholarship in biology established at A&M-Texarkana

An endowed scholarship has been established at Texas A&M University-Texarkana in memory of Joyce Eyster Nantze. Established by her family and friends, the scholarship is designed to recognize incoming freshmen who plan to major in biology at the school.

