DNA equipment donated to A&M-Texarkan...

DNA equipment donated to A&M-Texarkana sciences program

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Brandon Quaid and Drs. Ben Neuman and Nurul Alam of the Texas A&M University-Texarkana College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics pose with the Applied Biosystems 7000 Sequence Detection System recently donated to the university by the U.S. Department of Energy through the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Swingers 22 hr Wannabelineman 9
PG School Board 22 hr Willie Granville 6
has anyone got mesed over by richard ward at wa... (Feb '12) Tue Big D 9
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair Mon Who are they 37
Haley haywood Mon I know her 4
missy haywood Mon I know her 2
Amber Collins or her man. Mon They Died 3
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bowie County was issued at April 12 at 7:56PM CDT

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,328 • Total comments across all topics: 280,257,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC