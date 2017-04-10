DNA equipment donated to A&M-Texarkana sciences program
Brandon Quaid and Drs. Ben Neuman and Nurul Alam of the Texas A&M University-Texarkana College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics pose with the Applied Biosystems 7000 Sequence Detection System recently donated to the university by the U.S. Department of Energy through the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in Livermore, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swingers
|22 hr
|Wannabelineman
|9
|PG School Board
|22 hr
|Willie Granville
|6
|has anyone got mesed over by richard ward at wa... (Feb '12)
|Tue
|Big D
|9
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Mon
|Who are they
|37
|Haley haywood
|Mon
|I know her
|4
|missy haywood
|Mon
|I know her
|2
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Mon
|They Died
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC