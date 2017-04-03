Cooper Tire to host bass tournament, ...

Cooper Tire to host bass tournament, fundraiser on April 15

The Cooper Tire Big Bass Tournament will take place April 15 at Millwood Lake, Yarborough Landing. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the United Way of Greater Texarkana.

