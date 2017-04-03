City, Area Meetings
Trustees of Pleasant Grove Independent School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to interview candidates for the Place 4 trustee position in closed session. Wake Village City Council will meet and hear a municipal financial audit report for last year during their 6 p.m. meeting today at Wake Village City Hall, 624 Burma Road.
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swingers
|9 hr
|Fired
|6
|Review: Gold's Gym Express (Jan '13)
|13 hr
|Tccreject
|47
|cheap dentist in texarkana?
|Sat
|leeroy jenkins
|1
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Sat
|Dann
|54
|Amber Collins or her man.
|Sat
|Amanda
|2
|PG School Board
|Apr 6
|Willie Granville
|5
|Debbie Money
|Apr 6
|Todd Omalley
|11
