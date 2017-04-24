Citizens work together for Texas firs...

Citizens work together for Texas first lady's visit

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Cecilia Abbott speaks at the Cass County Courthouse at the unveiling of an artist's conception of how the west side of the square might look under the Main Street program. The art work can be seen at Linden City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10) 3 hr John Smith 8
JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers Mon Sad-but-true 8
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Mon Video 64
Ape in HEALS Apr 23 Willie Granville 42
Swingers Apr 20 LocalStdboy 12
Amber Collins or her man. Apr 20 Sad-but-true 4
Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross) Apr 20 Sad-but-true 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Bowie County was issued at April 26 at 1:01PM CDT

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,827 • Total comments across all topics: 280,575,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC