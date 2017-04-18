Car flips during wreck; no injuries r...

Car flips during wreck; no injuries reported

The accident occurred about 1:30 p.m., said Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas, Police spokesman. Christian Goodwin, 25, of Texarkana, Texas, was southbound in a 2006 Ford 500 when he struck a 2001 Lincoln Town Car driven by Texas-side resident Charles Vanderburg, 89, Vaughn said.

